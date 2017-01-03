Spc. Christian Aquino and Pfc. Kurtis Carson play Paper, Scissors, Rock in order to determine who will use the power washer hose first. The other will act as a stabilizer so that their partner doesn't trip over the hose and fall off the aircraft. The Soldiers of the 355th CBRN company from Sloan, Nevada were conducting detail decontaminatin training on CH-47 Chinook helicopters. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
Location: IRBIL, IQ
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paper, scissors, rock [Image 1 of 14], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.