Detail Decon CH-47

Spc. Christian Aquino and Pfc. Kurtis Carson of the 355th CBRN company from Sloan, Nevada power-spray the propellers of a CH-47 Chinook helicoper during detail decontaminatin training near Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq on March 1, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec)

