Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Spokane Mayor David Condon and Todd Mielke, Greater Spokane Incorporated CEO pose for a photo during the 75th Anniversary of Fairchild Air Force Base March, 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Samuelson presented Condon with a tile from the old headquarters building as a symbol of the strong ties and support received from Condon and the community as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04 Photo ID: 3200900 VIRIN: 170301-F-XW534-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 443.92 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.