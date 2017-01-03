Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Spokane Mayor David Condon and Todd Mielke, Greater Spokane Incorporated CEO pose for a photo during the 75th Anniversary of Fairchild Air Force Base March, 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Samuelson presented Condon with a tile from the old headquarters building as a symbol of the strong ties and support received from Condon and the community as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall)
This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fairchild kicks off 75th Anniversary
