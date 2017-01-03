(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5]

    75th Anniversary

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Spokane Mayor David Condon and Todd Mielke, Greater Spokane Incorporated CEO pose for a photo during the 75th Anniversary of Fairchild Air Force Base March, 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Samuelson presented Condon with a tile from the old headquarters building as a symbol of the strong ties and support received from Condon and the community as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech Sgt. Monique Jose Duvall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3200900
    VIRIN: 170301-F-XW534-001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 443.92 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Monique Jose Duvall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    75th Anniversary
    75th Anniversary
    75th Anniversary
    75th Aniversary
    75th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild kicks off 75th Anniversary

    TAGS

    AMC
    92nd
    141st

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT