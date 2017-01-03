Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air refueling Wing commander, gives a speech to members of the community and Team Fairchild during the 75th Anniversary event, March 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. This event was a kickoff for the 75th Anniversary. Skyfest and the Air Force ball will also highlight the 75th anniversary continuing to highlight Fairchild’s legacy of strong community ties and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04 Photo ID: 3200890 VIRIN: 170301-F-GP610-063 Resolution: 2832x4256 Size: 8.01 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.