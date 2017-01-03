(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Anniversary [Image 2 of 5]

    75th Anniversary

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Spokane Mayor David Condon, and Todd Mielke, Greater Spokane Incorporated CEO, perform a ceremonial cake cutting during the 75th Anniversary event, March 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The relationship between Team Fairchild and the community has been beneficial for both, having provided for each other opportunities for recognition and support through events that have taken place in the past 75 years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3200898
    VIRIN: 170301-F-GP610-117
    Resolution: 3264x1936
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

