Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Spokane Mayor David Condon, and Todd Mielke, Greater Spokane Incorporated CEO, perform a ceremonial cake cutting during the 75th Anniversary event, March 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The relationship between Team Fairchild and the community has been beneficial for both, having provided for each other opportunities for recognition and support through events that have taken place in the past 75 years. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04 Photo ID: 3200898 VIRIN: 170301-F-GP610-117 Resolution: 3264x1936 Size: 3.13 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.