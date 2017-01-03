Spokane Mayor David Condon gives a speech to members of the community and Team Fairchild during the 75th Anniversary kickoff event, March 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The event included displays from different eras of the bases history, a ceremonial cake cutting, presentation of gifts and speeches from Samuelson and Condon. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

