(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th Anniversary [Image 3 of 5]

    75th Anniversary

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Spokane Mayor David Condon gives a speech to members of the community and Team Fairchild during the 75th Anniversary kickoff event, March 1, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The event included displays from different eras of the bases history, a ceremonial cake cutting, presentation of gifts and speeches from Samuelson and Condon. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3200895
    VIRIN: 170301-F-GP610-087
    Resolution: 1808x1112
    Size: 1022.71 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    75th Anniversary
    75th Anniversary
    75th Anniversary
    75th Aniversary
    75th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild kicks off 75th Anniversary

    TAGS

    AMC
    92nd
    141st

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT