    75th Aniversary [Image 4 of 5]

    75th Aniversary

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    The 75th Anniversary kickoff event had attendees from Team Fairchild and the community. More than 75 years ago on March 1st, 1942 Fairchild Air Force Base, was opened as the Spokane Air depot. It was built in Spokane because the location provided better weather and increased security compared to the western part of the state. Originally the base served as an aircraft repair center, but it continued to grow constructing more than 250 buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3200893
    VIRIN: 170301-F-GP610-080
    Resolution: 4256x2648
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Aniversary [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fairchild kicks off 75th Anniversary

    AMC
    92nd
    141st

