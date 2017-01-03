75th Aniversary

The 75th Anniversary kickoff event had attendees from Team Fairchild and the community. More than 75 years ago on March 1st, 1942 Fairchild Air Force Base, was opened as the Spokane Air depot. It was built in Spokane because the location provided better weather and increased security compared to the western part of the state. Originally the base served as an aircraft repair center, but it continued to grow constructing more than 250 buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sean Campbell)

