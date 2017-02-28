Douglas Lamont, senior official performing duties of secretary of the Army for Civil Works, poses with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials Feb. 28, 2017 at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tenn. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 16:16 Photo ID: 3197903 VIRIN: 170228-A-EO110-011 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.8 MB Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock [Image 1 of 11], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.