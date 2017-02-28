Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock

Tommy Long (Left), resident engineer for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project, explains how the river bed will be excavated ahead of future construction of the new 110-foot by 600-foot navigation lock to Douglas Lamont, senior official performing duties of secretary of the Army for Civil Works, during his visit to the lock on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2017. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

