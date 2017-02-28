Tommy Long (Left), resident engineer for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project, explains how the river bed will be excavated ahead of future construction of the new 110-foot by 600-foot navigation lock to Douglas Lamont, senior official performing duties of secretary of the Army for Civil Works, during his visit to the lock on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2017. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 16:16
|Photo ID:
|3197884
|VIRIN:
|170228-A-EO110-008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.19 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock [Image 1 of 11], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock
LEAVE A COMMENT