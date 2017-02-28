Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock

Adam Walker (Yellow Jacket), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District project manager, briefs Douglas Lamont, senior official performing duties of secretary of the Army for Civil Works, on the challenges of maintaining and operating the deteriorating Chickamauga Lock Feb. 28, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Tennessee Valley Authority owns the dam while the Nashville District operates and maintains the lock. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

