    Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock [Image 5 of 11]

    Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Adam Walker (Yellow Jacket), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District project manager, briefs Douglas Lamont, senior official performing duties of secretary of the Army for Civil Works, on the challenges of maintaining and operating the deteriorating Chickamauga Lock Feb. 28, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Tennessee Valley Authority owns the dam while the Nashville District operates and maintains the lock. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 16:16
    Photo ID: 3197882
    VIRIN: 170228-A-EO110-007
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.52 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock [Image 1 of 11], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Construction
    Commander
    Chattanooga
    Project Manager
    Chickamauga Lock
    Lock
    Locks
    TVA
    Tennessee Valley Authority
    Nashville District
    Coffer Dam
    Adam Walker
    Civil Works
    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
    Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy
    Stephen Murphy
    Doug Lamont

    • LEAVE A COMMENT