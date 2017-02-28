Lamont seeks greater understanding of aging infrastructure at Chickamauga Lock

Adam Walker (Left), Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project manager; Tommy Long (Right), resident engineer; Lt. Col. Stephen Murphy (Second from Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander; give a project update to Douglas Lamont, senior official performing duties of secretary of the Army for Civil Works, during his visit to the project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2017. The Tennessee Valley Authority owns the dam while the Nashville District operates and maintains the current lock. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

