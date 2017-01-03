BH 17-1: Treating casualties

Personnel assigned to the 51st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron check a digital database to positively identify a found simulated unexploded ordnance during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. The exercise enabled Team Osan to validate base defense protection measures, combat operations and the ability to sustain forces in adverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler)

