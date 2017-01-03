BH 17-1: Treating casualties

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Quinton Sanders, left, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning specialist, checks Senior Airman Joshua Sheard, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, for simulated entry wounds during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. The exercise allowed participants to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability by sharpening combat skills through simulating real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler)

