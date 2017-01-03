U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Chapman, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, cordons off a simulated unexploded ordnance during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. The exercise was held to assess how well various units worked cohesively to respond to incidents and treat injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, BH 17-1: Treating casualties [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Ashley Tyler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.