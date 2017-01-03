BH 17-1: Treating casualties

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arthur Barnachea, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning craftsman, dresses the arm fracture of Airman First Class Bryce Carter, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning specialist, during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. The exercise was held to assess how well various units worked cohesively to respond to incidents and treat injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler)

