BH 17-1: Treating casualties

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Quinton Sanders, right, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning specialist, assists while Tech. Sgt. Margarita Mailander, 51st Medical Group independent duty medical technician, straps down Airman 1st Class Thalia Haslow, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo specialist, to a stretcher during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Civil Engineer, Medical and Logistics Readiness personnel worked cohesively to assess the capabilities of first-responders in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler)

