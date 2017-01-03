(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BH 17-1: Treating casualties [Image 3 of 6]

    BH 17-1: Treating casualties

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Quinton Sanders, right, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning specialist, assists while Tech. Sgt. Margarita Mailander, 51st Medical Group independent duty medical technician, straps down Airman 1st Class Thalia Haslow, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo specialist, to a stretcher during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Civil Engineer, Medical and Logistics Readiness personnel worked cohesively to assess the capabilities of first-responders in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Tyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 05:00
    Photo ID: 3196489
    VIRIN: 170301-F-LG169-104
    Resolution: 4211x3008
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Treating casualties [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Ashley Tyler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    BH 17-1: Treating casualties
    BH 17-1: Treating casualties
    BH 17-1: Treating casualties
    BH 17-1: Treating casualties
    BH 17-1: Treating casualties
    BH 17-1: Treating casualties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    CES
    Republic of Korea
    EOD
    Ashley Tyler
    51st Fighter Wing
    Beverly Herd 17-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT