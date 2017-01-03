BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway for a training mission while an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Pilots from both fighter squadrons flew multiple sorties during exercise Beverly Herd, honing their flying skills and ability to work around the rugged ROK landscape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

