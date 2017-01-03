BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxi out for a training mission during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Exercises like Beverly Herd allow the 51st Fighter Wing to work the muscle movements required to execute and sustain combat operations in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR