BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training mission during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Exercises like Beverly Herd allow the 51st Fighter Wing to work out the muscle movements required to execute and sustain combat operations in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

