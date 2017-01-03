(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky [Image 6 of 8]

    BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training mission during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Exercises like Beverly Herd allow the 51st Fighter Wing to work out the muscle movements required to execute and sustain combat operations in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

    Korea
    taxi
    A-10
    Fighting Falcon
    Osan
    sortie
    flight
    Air Force
    exercise
    training
    Beverly Herd
    F-16: Thunderbolt

    • LEAVE A COMMENT