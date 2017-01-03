BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training mission during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. The exercise provided the fighter Squadrons at Osan the chance to practice a large amount of dynamic firepower training in a short period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

