An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off for a training mission during Exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. The exercise provided the fighter Squadrons at Osan the chance to practice a large amount of dynamic firepower training in a short period of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 05:00
|Photo ID:
|3196479
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-AM292-831
|Resolution:
|4667x3111
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky
