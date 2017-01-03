Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi out for a training mission during exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Exercise Beverly Herd placed a temporary pause on normal day-to-day activities at Osan, allowing the base to run through an all-hands-on-deck scenario dedicated to 100 percent mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
This work, BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky
