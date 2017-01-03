(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky [Image 7 of 8]

    BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi out for a training mission during exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Exercise Beverly Herd placed a temporary pause on normal day-to-day activities at Osan, allowing the base to run through an all-hands-on-deck scenario dedicated to 100 percent mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    taxi
    A-10
    Fighting Falcon
    Osan
    sortie
    flight
    Air Force
    exercise
    training
    Beverly Herd
    F-16: Thunderbolt

