BH 17-1: Mustangs take to the sky

Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi out for a training mission during exercise Beverly Herd 17-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 1, 2017. Exercise Beverly Herd placed a temporary pause on normal day-to-day activities at Osan, allowing the base to run through an all-hands-on-deck scenario dedicated to 100 percent mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR