The ear nose and throat doctors

Lt. Col. Chester Barton, 374th Ear Nose and Throat Clinic otolaryngologist, examines Guy Chad Schuch Jr., Yokosuka Naval Base high school student, for nasal damage at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. The Yokota ENT clinic is the only U.S. Air Force ENT clinic in Japan and regularly supports surrounding bases with everything from aching heads to broken faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

