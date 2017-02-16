Lt. Col. Chester Barton, 374th Ear Nose and Throat Clinic otolaryngologist, explains treatment options to a patient with a broken nose at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. From treating aching heads to broken faces, the ENT team is a vital part of what keeps Japan’s U.S. Air Force healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 19:17
|Photo ID:
|3195330
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-RA202-062
|Resolution:
|3982x2883
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The ear nose and throat doctors [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
