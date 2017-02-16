The ear nose and throat doctors

Lt. Col. Chester Barton, 374th Ear Nose and Throat Clinic otolaryngologist, administers Botox shots to Master Sgt. Danira Estrada, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. Botox shots treat migraines by relaxing muscles that cause pain. Treating migraines is one of the many ways Yokota’s ENT clinic helps personnel keep doing their jobs happily and in good health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

