Lt. Col. Chester Barton, 374th Ear Nose and Throat Clinic otolaryngologist, explains treatment options to a patient with a broken nose at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2017. From treating aching heads to broken faces, the ENT team is a vital part of what keeps Japan’s U.S. Air Force healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 19:18 Photo ID: 3195331 VIRIN: 170216-F-RA202-072 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.04 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The ear nose and throat doctors [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.