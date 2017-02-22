Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:17 Photo ID: 3192323 VIRIN: 170222-F-ZH169-093 Resolution: 2616x2200 Size: 2.78 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.