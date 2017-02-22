Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Eddins, 9th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness, reviews a completed pre-deployment checklist Feb. 22, 2017, at Beale Air Force Base, California. IPR works closely with unit deployment managers to ensure the checklists are filled out correctly by individuals deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:17 Photo ID: 3192317 VIRIN: 170222-F-ZH169-047 Resolution: 2832x3568 Size: 4.82 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.