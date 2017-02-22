Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Eddins, 9th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness, looks over a dog tag of an individual deploying at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2017. IPR resolves any discrepancies before individuals deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:17 Photo ID: 3192322 VIRIN: 170222-F-ZH169-070 Resolution: 3416x2328 Size: 4.58 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.