Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Eddins, 9th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness, looks over a dog tag of an individual deploying at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2017. IPR resolves any discrepancies before individuals deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
Preparing for deployment: Installation Personnel Readiness
