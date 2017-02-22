Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Eddins, 9th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness, and Senior Airman Kelvin Hailey, 9th FSS IPR journeyman, out-process a group of Airmen at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2017. All Airmen out-processing for deployments work closely with Unit Deployment Managers and IPR. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
This work, Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
