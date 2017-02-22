(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Eddins, 9th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness, and Senior Airman Kelvin Hailey, 9th FSS IPR journeyman, complete out-processing paperwork for deployers at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2017. IPR reviews paperwork to ensure there are no discrepancies before individuals leave their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:17
    Photo ID: 3192315
    VIRIN: 170222-F-ZH169-040
    Resolution: 3648x2078
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness
    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness
    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness
    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness
    Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preparing for deployment: Installation Personnel Readiness

    TAGS

    IPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT