Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Eddins, 9th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation personnel readiness, and Senior Airman Kelvin Hailey, 9th FSS IPR journeyman, complete out-processing paperwork for deployers at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2017. IPR reviews paperwork to ensure there are no discrepancies before individuals leave their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:17 Photo ID: 3192315 VIRIN: 170222-F-ZH169-040 Resolution: 3648x2078 Size: 4.77 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing for deployment: installation personnel readiness [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.