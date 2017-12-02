Women of the Army Tribe

"My mom was a sergeant major and I saw her highs and lows throughout the military. When she retired, I changed my last name to hers in order to keep her legacy going. Is an honor to represent my mother and those women who faced challenges and kept moving forward to pave the way for our generation," said Maj. Saphira Ocasio from Alexandria, Virginia, with the U.S. Army Reserve, at Fort Meade, Mayland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor)

