Women of the Army Tribe

"Being a member of the Army Tribe means to be part of an organization that I feel valued in. I feel like it's a family environment, where I am empowered in my position to help others," said Sgt 1st Class Melissa Boyd from Brentwood, New York, U.S. Army Reserve career counselor at Fort Meade, Mayland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor)

