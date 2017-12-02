Women of the Army Tribe

"Being a woman, being able to do this it’s the very history it shows where the women in this country and how far they come. What the great opportunities of being an American is and all of the splendor that so many other countries send their people here to have a better life and be better," said 1st Sgt. Tomeka Johnson from Dallas, Texas, with the 200th Military Police Command at Fort Meade, Mayland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor)

