Maj. Trentonia Scott from Foreman, Arizona, with the 200th Military Police Command participates in a photo session in support of Women's History Month on Feb 11-12 at Fort Meade, Mayland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 13:30
|Photo ID:
|3191883
|VIRIN:
|170212-A-LK885-097
|Resolution:
|4016x5463
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women of the Army Tribe [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
