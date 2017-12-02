(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Women of the Army Tribe [Image 5 of 8]

    Women of the Army Tribe

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor 

    200th Military Police Command

    Maj. Trentonia Scott from Foreman, Arizona, with the 200th Military Police Command participates in a photo session in support of Women's History Month on Feb 11-12 at Fort Meade, Mayland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 13:30
    Photo ID: 3191883
    VIRIN: 170212-A-LK885-097
    Resolution: 4016x5463
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women of the Army Tribe [Image 1 of 8], by SGT Elizabeth Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Portrait
    Studio
    Army Reserve
    Army
    200th Military Police Command
    200th MP CMD
    Photoshoot
    Cabdid

