Women of the Army Tribe

"It's an honor to serve as an Hispanic woman and an officer within an organization that represents essentially our world. Everyone working towards the greater good of the U.S. It’s an honor," said Maj. Stephanie Ramos form New York City with the 200th Military Police Command at Fort Meade, Mayland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Taylor)

