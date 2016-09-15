2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

Joanne Lien, daughter of Pfc. Frank Miller, points out over Lake Garda, Italy to a spot near where her father and 24 other U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division drowned April 30, 1945 while attempting to cross the lake at night. Lien and her brother, Arnie Miller, were in Torbole, Italy for a remembrance ceremony Sept. 15, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

