    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

    TORBOLE, ITALY

    09.15.2016

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    Joanne Lien, daughter of Pfc. Frank Miller, points out over Lake Garda, Italy to a spot near where her father and 24 other U.S. Army Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division drowned April 30, 1945 while attempting to cross the lake at night. Lien and her brother, Arnie Miller, were in Torbole, Italy for a remembrance ceremony Sept. 15, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 04:31
    Photo ID: 3190955
    VIRIN: 160915-A-AL053-007
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: TORBOLE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy [Image 1 of 7], by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

    signal
    COMREL

