    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy [Image 7 of 7]

    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

    TORBOLE, ITALY

    09.15.2016

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    Historian Ben Appleby talks about the history of the Lake Garda area during World War II at a remembrance ceremony Sept. 15, 2016 in Torbole, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 04:29
    Photo ID: 3190939
    VIRIN: 160915-A-AL053-006
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: TORBOLE, IT 
    This work, 2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy [Image 1 of 7], by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

    signal
    COMREL

