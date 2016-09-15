Siblings Arnie Miller and Joanne Lien, children of Pfc. Frank Miller, stand next to a monument in Torbole, Italy Sept. 15, 2016 honoring their father and 24 others from the 10th Mountain Division who drowned April 30, 1945 while attempting to cross Lake Garda at night. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

Date Taken: 09.15.2016
Location: TORBOLE, IT
2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy