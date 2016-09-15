(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy [Image 5 of 7]

    2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

    TORBOLE, ITALY

    09.15.2016

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army senior leaders from 2nd Signal Brigade stand with community members from Torbole, Italian Alpini veterans, and friends and family of Pfc. Frank Miller next to a monument honoring Miller and 24 other Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division after a remembrance ceremony Sept. 15, 2016 in Torbole, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy [Image 1 of 7], by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

