2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

U.S. Army senior leaders from 2nd Signal Brigade stand with community members from Torbole, Italian Alpini veterans, and friends and family of Pfc. Frank Miller next to a monument honoring Miller and 24 other Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division after a remembrance ceremony Sept. 15, 2016 in Torbole, Italy. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

