2nd Signal Brigade staff ride teaches history, honors fallen Soldiers in Italy

Gianni Morandi, mayor of Torbole, and Lt. Col. Brent Skinner, commander of the 509th Signal Battalion, present a certificate of appreciation to Carlo Bombardelli during a remembrance ceremony Sept. 15, 2016 in Torbole, Italy. As a 9-year-old boy, Bombardelli helped rescue a U.S. Army Soldier from Lake Garda, however, 25 others from the 10th Mountain Division drowned when their overloaded boat lost power and sank April 30, 1945. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

