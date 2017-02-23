Students signal USACE Japan District employees to answer questions during a presentation held in celebration of National Engineers Week Feb. 23 at the school auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Alia Naffouj)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 01:46
|Photo ID:
|3190772
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-FD097-006
|Resolution:
|1200x816
|Size:
|816.95 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 1 of 6], by Alia Naffouj, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students
