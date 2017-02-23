Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:46 Photo ID: 3190772 VIRIN: 170223-A-FD097-006 Resolution: 1200x816 Size: 816.95 KB Location: JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 1 of 6], by Alia Naffouj, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.