Japan Engineer District employees provide a presentation during National Engineers focused on earthquake safety and the design behind safer buildings and materials used when planning to build in earthquake prone areas Feb. 23 at ZAMS auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Alia Naffouj)

Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students by Alia Naffouj This work is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.