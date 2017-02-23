(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 2 of 6]

    National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students

    JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Alia Naffouj 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Bogdan Figiel, architectural section chief for USACE Japan District’s engineering division, discusses structure and materials used to make buildings more durable in areas with frequent earthquakes Feb. 23 during Japan District employees’ visit with students of ZAMS. (U.S. Army photo by Alia Naffouj)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 1 of 6], by Alia Naffouj, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

