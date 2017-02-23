Bogdan Figiel, architectural section chief for USACE Japan District’s engineering division, discusses structure and materials used to make buildings more durable in areas with frequent earthquakes Feb. 23 during Japan District employees’ visit with students of ZAMS. (U.S. Army photo by Alia Naffouj)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:47 Photo ID: 3190770 VIRIN: 170223-A-FD097-005 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 463.47 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 1 of 6], by Alia Naffouj, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.