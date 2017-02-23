(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 6 of 6]

    National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students

    JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Alia Naffouj 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Chris Nelson, safety manager for USACE Japan District, engages with ZAMS students, asking a question about earthquake safety Feb. 23 during a presentation for National Engineers Week in the school’s auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Alia Naffouj)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 1 of 6], by Alia Naffouj, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students

    Safety
    Camp Zama
    Forward
    STEM
    Earthquake
    I Corps
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    JED
    National Engineers Week
    Zama American Middle School
    USACE Japan District

