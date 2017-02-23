ZAMS students listen as USACE Japan District employees present information on best materials and design used for safer buildings in earthquake prone areas, and earthquake safety during their visit Feb. 23. (U.S. Army photo by Alia Naffouj)

Date Taken: 02.23.2017
Location: JP
This work, National Engineers Week: USACE Japan District engages middle school students [Image 1 of 6], by Alia Naffouj