Full throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Weston Rutherford, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, watches for discrepancies outside a KC-135R Stratotanker during an engine power run Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Rutherford looks for discrepancies such as leaks, smoke or damage during the power run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

