(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run [Image 1 of 7]

    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Weston Rutherford, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, watches for discrepancies outside a KC-135R Stratotanker during an engine power run Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Rutherford looks for discrepancies such as leaks, smoke or damage during the power run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 22:31
    Photo ID: 3190688
    VIRIN: 170216-F-ZC102-2090
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
    Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Full throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    KC135
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    maintenance
    USAF
    refueler
    909th AMU
    Omari Bernard
    909

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT