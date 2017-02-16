Full throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Jaeger, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion craftsman, rests his hand on the throttle while performing a power run for a KC-135R Stratotanker Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Jaeger pushes the engines to 80 percent power to test the aircrafts systems at high power output. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

