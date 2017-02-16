Full throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Jaeger and Airman 1st Class Bradley Romaker, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion technicians, prepare to conduct an engine power run onboard a KC-135R Stratotanker Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Aerospace propulsion technicians maintain engines to ensure safety of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

