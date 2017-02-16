U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Jaeger and Airman 1st Class Bradley Romaker, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion technicians, prepare to conduct an engine power run onboard a KC-135R Stratotanker Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Aerospace propulsion technicians maintain engines to ensure safety of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)
|02.16.2017
|02.26.2017 22:31
|3190663
|170216-F-ZC102-2032
|6016x4016
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Full throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run
