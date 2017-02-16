U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Jaeger and Airman 1st Class Bradley Romaker, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion technicians, prepare an auxiliary power unit onboard a KC-135R Stratotanker Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The auxiliary power unit is one method used to provide power to the aircraft while on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Omari Bernard