The flight instrument panel fluctuates during a KC-135R Stratotanker engine power run Feb. 16, 2017, at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan. The 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s aerospace propulsion technicians conduct engine power runs to test how the KC-135’s systems handle at higher engine levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 22:31 Photo ID: 3190685 VIRIN: 170216-F-ZC102-2054 Resolution: 5576x3722 Size: 11.33 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full Throttle: 909th AMU conducts power run [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.